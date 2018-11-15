Michael Douglas Jokes Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Hates' Sharing the Same Birthday as Him

Catherine Zeta-Jones is no longer fond of sharing the same birthday with husband Michael Douglas!

The 74-year-old actor joked about his wife’s reticence in sharing the same birthday, telling LIVE with Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Thursday the actress “hates” it.

“We both have the same birthday, 25 years apart,” Douglas shared. “It sounded very romantic at the time when we first got together. That was the closer — the same birthday.”

The Kominsky Method actor continued, “Now she hates it! She wants her own day. She wants her own day, her own time.”

Besides sharing the same birthday on September 25, the couple is celebrating 18 years of marriage on November 18, as well.

The Queen America actress showed her support at her husband’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last week.

Douglas called her the “love of my life” during his speech, adding, “I’m grateful for your support and your love and your patience.”

“By the way, in another week, we are celebrating our 18th anniversary so thank you for the best years of my life, sweetheart!” he said.

Douglas told PEOPLE on Monday he was “grateful for a good marriage, good kids, no problem, my health,” referring to his wife, and their kids Dylan, 18 and Carys, 15. Douglas is also dad to son, Cameron, 39 and granddad to 9-month-old Lua Izzy.

“I’m old enough to appreciate that this is a good time in one’s life, and not taking it for granted,” he added.

The Kominsky Method begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 16.