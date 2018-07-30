Michael Douglas, 73, Says He Lacks 'Stamina' as He Grows Older

Michael Douglas may be aging like fine wine, but that doesn’t mean he likes everything about getting older.

The 73-year-old actor opened up about aging at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Sunday while promoting his upcoming show, The Kominsky Method. While he admits there are some benefits to feeling more secure in life, there’s one major drawback.

“I think I’ve enjoyed being more comfortable with myself and liking myself more – and not being quite as self-critical,” Douglas told reporters about getting older, according to Fox News. “And I don’t like the lack of stamina. The stamina you used to take for granted, and now you’re hoping for more.”

Michael Douglas Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Son Looks Just Like His Famous Parents in Prom Pictures

Douglas also opened up about becoming a grandfather for the first time last year. His eldest son Cameron, 39, welcomed daughter Lua Izzy Douglas in December 2017 with girlfriend Viviane Thibes.

“It’s great. I mean, not as much as I had hoped because I still got a kid in the house,” he said. “I think you appreciate being a grandparent when everyone is out of the house and it’s empty-nest syndrome, but I still have my daughter with me.”

Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones had two kids: daughter Carys, 15, and son Dylan, 17. Their son graduated high school in June after taking a sweet family selfie during prom with his famous parents in May.