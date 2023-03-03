Michael Douglas Explains Why Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Him 'Whip It Out' When They Golf Together

Michael Douglas is explaining a rather interesting arrangement he and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have on the golf course.

While answering reader questions presented by The Guardian on Thursday, Douglas, 78, was asked to elaborate on something Zeta-Jones, 53, once spoke about during a 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show: that she makes her husband "take his pants off" if he does not hit a ball far enough.

"The rules are I have to whip it out if I don't hit it past the ladies' tees, which I manage most of the time," the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star told the outlet, when asked about what his wife previously shared. "But there have been times when we're playing alone, and have to give her a little show because we are competitive."

"But only when I play with my wife," he added.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zeta-Jones first explained the rule during a Jan. 2016 appearance on the U.K.-based late night show while appearing alongside Will Smith and Ryan Reynolds. "I can kick his a-- at golf, if I say so," she said of her and Douglas' golf game at the time.

"Yeah, if he [misses] his shot and can't get his ball over the ladies' tee he has to take his pants off," she said. "Drop 'em."

When asked to further explain the arrangement, Zeta-Jones said her deal applies to "any man" she plays golf with.

"Expose himself in some way, yeah," she said. "It's not just my husband, it's any man I play with."

While the Chicago star noted there "has been an issue with paparazzi" over her and Douglas' golf games, she said she solved the problem by having her husband "go into the bushes and drop his pants."

"A deal is a deal," she added at the time.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones, who have been married since 2000, first met at the 1998 Deauville Film Festival, where Douglas asked his publicist to arrange a meeting after seeing her in The Mask of Zorro, according to a 2016 Jonathan Ross Show appearance.

The pair tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Nov. 18, 2000. Douglas and Zeta-Jones share two children, son Dylan Douglas and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.