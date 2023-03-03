Michael Douglas Explains Why Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Him 'Whip It Out' When They Golf Together

Catherine Zeta-Jones once explained on The Graham Norton Show that she makes Michael Douglas "take his pants off" on the golf course

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 02:25 PM
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Michael Douglas is explaining a rather interesting arrangement he and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have on the golf course.

While answering reader questions presented by The Guardian on Thursday, Douglas, 78, was asked to elaborate on something Zeta-Jones, 53, once spoke about during a 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show: that she makes her husband "take his pants off" if he does not hit a ball far enough.

"The rules are I have to whip it out if I don't hit it past the ladies' tees, which I manage most of the time," the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star told the outlet, when asked about what his wife previously shared. "But there have been times when we're playing alone, and have to give her a little show because we are competitive."

"But only when I play with my wife," he added.

michael douglas and catherine zeta jones`
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zeta-Jones first explained the rule during a Jan. 2016 appearance on the U.K.-based late night show while appearing alongside Will Smith and Ryan Reynolds. "I can kick his a-- at golf, if I say so," she said of her and Douglas' golf game at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yeah, if he [misses] his shot and can't get his ball over the ladies' tee he has to take his pants off," she said. "Drop 'em."

When asked to further explain the arrangement, Zeta-Jones said her deal applies to "any man" she plays golf with.

"Expose himself in some way, yeah," she said. "It's not just my husband, it's any man I play with."

While the Chicago star noted there "has been an issue with paparazzi" over her and Douglas' golf games, she said she solved the problem by having her husband "go into the bushes and drop his pants."

"A deal is a deal," she added at the time.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones, who have been married since 2000, first met at the 1998 Deauville Film Festival, where Douglas asked his publicist to arrange a meeting after seeing her in The Mask of Zorro, according to a 2016 Jonathan Ross Show appearance.

The pair tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Nov. 18, 2000. Douglas and Zeta-Jones share two children, son Dylan Douglas and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (13769799dq) Evangeline Lilly 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' film premiere, London, UK - 16 Feb 2023; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Michael Douglas attends 'Michael Douglas visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios' at SiriusXM Studios on October 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Evangeline Lilly Recalls Making a Sexual Comment About Michael Douglas in 'Room Full of Children'
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas Joined by Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Son Dylan at 'Ant-Man 3' Premiere
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Relationship Timeline
Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Paul Rudd Says It Was 'Pointless' Trying to Get Into Shape Next to 'Ant-Man' Costar Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England.
Jonathan Majors Says He 'Walked Out' of His First Marvel Meeting Before Booking Villain Role
Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening; Olivia Colman attends Paddington's fundraiser for refugee children in support of UNICEF at BAFTA
Watch Paul Rudd Answer Prank Call from Longtime Friend Olivia Colman on Radio Show
Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Jonathan Majors Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy with Issa Rae Set in New York City: 'Let's Do It'
Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England.
Jonathan Majors Says He Got Down to 4% Body Fat for 'Creed III'
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Michael B. Jordan Wants Jonathan Majors as Next Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Don't Think He Needs Any Advice'
Paul Rudd pretty in pink
Paul Rudd Says His '80s High School Style Channeled Duckie in 'Pretty in Pink'
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd on the YouTube Clips He Watches to Cheer Up: 'I'll Go Down Rabbit Holes Like Everybody'
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
Bill Murray and Jeannie Berlin attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bill Murray Steps Out with 'The Fabelmans' Actress Jeannie Berlin at 2023 SAG Awards
Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Marvel Studios
'Loki' Season 2: Everything to Know
heineken super bowl commercial
Paul Rudd Plays Ant-Man in Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl Commercial: 'Shrink Responsibly'
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd Recalls Emotional Lesson Late Father Taught Him: 'It Was a Major Moment to Have with My Dad'