Michael Douglas' Daughter Says She Thought Dad Was a 'Pancake Maker' Growing Up: 'Honestly'

Michael Douglas has one of the most recognizable names — and faces — in the world, but to his daughter, he’s just dad.

The actor’s 15-year-old daughter Carys appears on her first ever magazine cover alongside mom Catherine Zeta-Jones for Town & Country‘s September issue where she reveals she actually didn’t know what her famous dad did for a living while growing up.

“I thought my dad was a pancake maker. I didn’t know he was an actor,” she says. “Honestly.”

Carys Douglas and mom Catherine Zeta-Jones Victor Demarchelier

Carys appears on the magazine’s annual Modern Swan issue, which highlights a rising star in the entertainment industry with famous parents. The young actress opens up about the pressure of living up to her family name in the issue, including her need to prove herself.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Son Looks Just Like His Famous Parents in Prom Pictures

“When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having his name attached, this kind of ‘Douglas Dynasty’ stuff,” she says. “I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents’ daughter.”

Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Douglas Victor Demarchelier

While Carys grew up away from the public eye with her brother Dylan, 17, she does remember the instances she ran into paparazzi and how it would affect her.

“I used to get really upset. They [paparazzi] would jump on the subway and sit right in front of me. I was like, six. I was confused,” she admits. “That’s when I knew, ‘If this is going to be what it’s like, I need to focus on who I really am, and this is going to be something that’s just going to happen, and I can’t do anything about it.’ ”