Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Son Looks Just Like His Famous Parents in Prom Pictures

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ son is all grown up!

The actress posted photos of Dylan, 17, going to prom on Sunday — and looking every bit like his famous parents. The proud mom took the opportunity to gush about her oldest child, who graduates from high school this year and will be attending college afterwards.

“Graduation around the corner! So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so,” Zeta-Jones, 48, captioned two shots on Instagram.

The first picture shows a solo Dylan fixing his hair while the second is a cheerful selfie of the stars with their mini-me son.

Dylan’s 15-year-old sister Carys celebrated her big brother’s milestone a little early last week, posting a picture of the two as kids while calling Dylan her “partner in crime since ’03.”

Dylan became an uncle and Carys became an aunt after their brother Cameron Douglas, from dad Michael’s first marriage to Diandra Luker, welcomed daughter Lua Izzy with girlfriend Viviane Thibes in December.

The “ecstatic” new grandfather told PEOPLE at the time that his two youngest children already loved their new roles. “Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we’re so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze,” Michael, 73, said, speaking of the names the baby will call him and Catherine.

Cameron, 39, posted a picture of Dylan cradling Lua while the rest of the family posed for the sweet shot on Instagram shortly after Lua’s birth.

“What it’s all about,” Cameron captioned the post in January.