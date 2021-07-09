Catherine Zeta-Jones Playfully Showers Husband Michael Douglas with Kisses in Romantic Selfies

Catherine Zeta-Jones showing off the love she has for Michael Douglas.

The 51-year-old actress shared several sweet kisses with Douglas, 76, in a series of romantic selfies shared to her Instagram on Thursday.

The slideshow post begins with a photo of Zeta-Jones with her arm wrapped around Douglas as they posed by the seaside. The pictures then show the pair sharing a smooch on the lips before smiling for the camera again.

The last shot features Zeta-Jones playfully giving her husband a kiss on the cheek.

"When bad selfies happen to good people," the Oscar winner wrote in the caption, jokingly adding, "well maybe.. not so bad and not so good."

Zeta-Jones' followers quickly flooded the comments section with sweet remarks about the longtime couple.

"Great people !!" Shark Tank star Daymond John wrote while actress Erika Eleniak commented, "ALL GOOD."

When a fan remarked that it was "humanly impossible for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to EVER take a bad selfie/picture," Zeta-Jones replied with an emoji of a face crying with laughter.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Credit: Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram

Zeta-Jones and Douglas tied the knot in 2000. The pair share two children — son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 18 — while Douglas is also a father to Cameron Douglas, 42, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

In November, Douglas marked their 20th wedding anniversary by posting to his Instagram audio of himself describing how he met Zeta-Jones after watching her 1998 film, Zorro.

"Happy 20th Anniversary my darling!" he wrote in the caption. "I love you always and forever @catherinezetajones ❤️ (Volume ⬆️) #20years."

To celebrate the occasion, Zeta-Jones shared a video montage of their relationship over the last two decades, writing on her own account, "20 years ago today Michael and I were married!! What an amazing magical night that was! And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. ( except for the point 85 bit) 😂 Thank you for the love and laughter. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

When asked about the secret to her long-lasting marriage with Douglas this April, Zeta-Jones told WSJ Magazine that they "have a lot of fun together."

"My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs," she said. "The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."