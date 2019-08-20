Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Pose with Entire Douglas Clan: '#FamilyFirst'

Family first!

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spent some time with the people who matter most over the weekend, including Michael’s 102-year-old father, actor Kirk Douglas. The acting legends posed with the rest of the Douglas clan in a sweet photo Michael’s son Cameron posted to Instagram on Monday.

The shot includes Cameron holding his 19-month-old daughter Lua with girlfriend Viviane Thibes in the front while the rest of the family sits around a table behind them.

Also in the picture are Michael’s two other kids with Zeta-Jones: 19-year-old son Dylan and 16-year-old daughter Carys.

Kirk sits at the head of the table in the shot, wearing his now-signature sunglasses, while his wife Anne Buydens, 100, sits a few seats over from him

“#Familyfirst❤️💛💚,” Cameron captioned the shot.

As Kirk grows older, he is not missing a beat. In November, Michael revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that Kirk has picked up FaceTime.

“He’s amazing. He’s discovered FaceTime. He just loves it,” he said.

And in December, Michael told PEOPLE that Kirk remains skilled at betting on sports games.

“He beats me all the time,” said the actor, who nabbed a 2019 Emmy nomination for his work in The Kominsky Method. “The last bet I made with him was for $100 on a Jets game — and I lost.”

“I’m a big sports junkie and my father knows nothing about [the games],” Michael added. “I can pick any team and he’ll just take the other one … and [yet] he cleans my clock.”