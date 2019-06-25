Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Have Date Night at Lady Gaga's Apollo Concert

Parents night out!

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attended Lady Gaga‘s show at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Monday night. The longtime couple were in attendance as Gaga put on a special performance at the famed theater, with Zeta-Jones sharing her invite and seats on Instagram Story before the show.

Douglas, 74, and Zeta-Jones, 49, also posed inside the theater, with Douglas showing off his all-black look while Zeta-Jones stunned in a red and black floral dress.

The two married in 2000 after first meeting in 1998 thanks to Danny DeVito at the Deauville Film Festival in France. They welcomed son Dylan, 18, in Aug. 2000 and daughter Carys, 16, in April 2003.

Image zoom Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Kevin Mazur/Getty

Zeta-Jones previously opened up about her nearly 20-year marriage to Douglas, simply saying that it has lasted as long as it has due to their honesty with each other.

“Both Michael and I have a very open relationship,” she said on the Today show. “When you have kids that didn’t ask to be born into a world where [the marriage is] scrutinized or looked into,” she continued. “You’ve got to be open and honest and share things that probably people at the drug store wouldn’t share over the counter.”

The two also recently became grandparents for the first time thanks to Douglas’ son Cameron, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Cameron and girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed daughter Lua Izzy in December 2017. At the time of his daughter’s birth, he told PEOPLE, “Since Viviane has given birth to a beautiful healthy girl on Monday afternoon, I’ve been at their side ever since. I’m very happy.”

Lua Izzy’s middle name is a tribute to grandpa Kirk Douglas, who was born Issur Danielovitch and later went by Izzy.