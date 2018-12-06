Michael Douglas Bonded with Donald Trump Through Golf Before the Presidency: He Was 'Charming'

Before Donald Trump was president, he was considered “charming” by Michael Douglas.

The 74-year-old actor spoke about Trump, 72, during an interview with Tina Brown on her podcast TBD with Tina Brown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Did you encounter Trump during the ’80s and ’90s?” she asked Douglas.

“I know him,” The Kominsky Method actor replied. “[He was] charming, he’s a golfer, I’m a golfer, we played golf together. [He had a] good sense of humor.”

With those attributes, Douglas said he believed Trump would change his political rhetoric following his election in 2016.

“I anticipated — after the surprise election — that he would, knowing how savvy he is, that he would be moving more toward the center, having his constituency in his pocket,” he explained.

Michael Douglas and Donald Trump The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Brown added she knew Trump in the ’80s as well, saying, “He was a much less darker person back then.”

Douglas gave his insight into Trump’s personality, saying, “I think once the Mueller investigation started, which has been [since] the beginning of his presidency, he’s been shadowed with what he knows and where this is all going to go.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the father of three shared he was much more “emotional” given the state the country is in today.

RELATED: Michael Douglas Says He Was ‘Extremely Disappointed’ in Reports of Sexual Harassment Against Him

“Every other day… I’m a kveller,” Douglas said. “It must be something to do with getting older but I’m very emotional.”

“When my son Dylan asks me, ‘Dad, is this the most difficult time you ever remember [for] this country?’ I have to say yes,” he continued. “At one time, I might have said the Vietnam War period, but this is the most confusing, painful time I can ever remember.”

On Thursday, Douglas was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical for The Kominsky Method.