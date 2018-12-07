Michael Douglas Admits His 101-Year-Old Dad, Kirk, ‘Beats Me All the Time’ in Sports Betting

Michael Douglas might be an avid sports fan, but when it comes to betting on games, he’s got nothing on his 101-year-old father, Kirk.

“He beats me all the time,” Michael, 74, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of the legendary Hollywood actor who will turn 102 on Dec. 9.

“The last bet I made with him was for $100 on a Jets game – and I lost.”

All the more maddening? “I’m a big sports junkie and my father knows nothing about [the games],” says Michael, who stars in Netflix’s new series, The Kominsky Method.

“I can pick any team and he’ll just take the other one…and [yet] he cleans my clock.”

Michael Douglas with father Kirk at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

There are no hard feelings, of course, and when Michael received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 6, the Spartacus actor was proudly front and center to support his son.

After thanking Kirk for attending the ceremony, Michael grew emotional.

“It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” the Oscar-winning star said, tearing up. “Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

On Thursday, Douglas was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy for The Kominsky Method.

