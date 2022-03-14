Michael Caine's Life in Photos

Born Maurice Mickelwhite on March, 14, 1933, in Southwark, South London, the actor had a working-class upbringing: mother Ellen was a charwoman and father Maurice, a fish porter.

His family was evacuated from their home during World War II. About a decade later, in 1951, Caine served in the British army during the Korean war. His experience was harrowing and made him "very anti-war," as he recounted in his biography The Elephant to Hollywood.

When he returned, he decided to pursue acting and in 1955, married a woman he met in his training, Patricia Bailey. They welcomed daughter Dominique together, but the couple struggled financially and the marriage ended by 1962.