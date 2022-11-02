Michael Caine Enjoys Date Night Out in London with Longtime Wife Shakira

Michael Caine and his wife Shakira are out on the town.

The 89-year-old actor and his wife of 49 years were spotted leaving Harry's Bar in central London on Tuesday.

The Dark Knight actor wore a navy blazer with a blue button-down shirt, black pants and glasses as he used a red walking frame to help exit the restaurant with the help of staff, as photos of Caine's outing show.

Shakira, 75, wore a red lace blouse with a silky black blazer and matching pants, which she accentuated with a red handbag, dangling earrings and black heels during the night outing.

The pair have been married since 1973. They met after Caine saw Shakira in a commercial for Maxwell House coffee and could not stop thinking about her.

Blitz Pictures/INSTARimages.com

"I got her number from the ad agency. She couldn't get rid of me on the telephone, so she decided to come out with me and get rid of me," he joked to PEOPLE in 2018. "We fell in love at first sight. We've been in love at first sight for 47 years."

Caine and Shakira share one daughter, Natasha, who was born in 1973 after the couple's Las Vegas wedding. The couple's love story made the cover of PEOPLE in 1976, and more than 40 years later, Caine told PEOPLE why Shakira is the love of his life.

"I wasn't an alcoholic, but I was drinking very heavily, and I know it would have killed me. Shakira is a Muslim and doesn't drink alcohol. She not only changed my life, she saved it," he said. "We are never apart."

"She is one of the most beautiful people I have ever seen, but she is also the gentlest, kindest person," he added at the time. "I have this extraordinary beautiful Indian wife who cooks fantastic Italian food. Things can't get better than that."

In October 2021, Caine clarified remarks that indicated he might be retiring from acting in a brief Twitter post.

"I haven't retired and not a lot of people know that," Caine wrote on Twitter, one day after he alluded to his retirement from acting on the BBC Radio show Kermode and Mayo's Film Review, following what would have been his final onscreen appearance in the 2021 film Best Sellers.

"Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really," Caine explained. "Because I haven't worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can't walk very well.

"And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful. So, I'm now not an actor, I'm a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at half past 6 in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed," he added.