Michael Bay Disagrees That James Bond Movie Spectre Holds Biggest Explosion Record Over Pearl Harbor

Michael Bay believes his film Pearl Harbor should hold the Guinness World Record for biggest explosion in film history rather than the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre.

"James Bond tried to take the 'largest explosion in the world.' Bulls---. Ours is," he told Empire.

Bay, 57, is referring to the 40-minute sequence depicting the bombing of Pearl Harbor in his 2001 movie, which starred Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kate Beckinsale and Jennifer Garner.

"[Producer] Jerry Bruckheimer showed Ridley Scott the movie," Bay said. "And the quote [from Scott] was, 'F--- me.' No one knows how hard that is."

He continued, "We had so much big stuff out there. Real boats, 20 real planes. We had 350 events going off. Three months of rigging on seven boats, stopping a freeway that's three miles away."

Bay — known for action-packed movies like Transformers and Armageddon — told the outlet that he understands the "special sauce for explosions." He explained: "It's like a recipe. I see some directors do it, and they look cheesy, or it won't have a shockwave. There are certain ways with explosions where you're mixing different things, and different types of explosions to make it look more realistic."

"It's like making a Caesar salad," he added.

Spectre broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest explosion in movie history in 2015 for using 2223 gallons of fuel, 72 lbs. of explosives when Blofeld's base blew up following the movie's climax, according the official 007 site.

The latest Bond film No Time to Die also holds a Guinness World Record for the most high explosives detonated in a single film take.

"While we were rigging the explosions, one of the guys from Event Horizon, the explosive company, came up to me and said, 'Oh, Chris, you know that there is a different [Guinness World Records] out there?' " Chris Corbould, a stunt coordinator, told Guinness World Records. "Now I thought we had got that with Spectre, but apparently, there was another one for 'the most high explosives in one shot,' The record was for 65 kilograms of high explosives in one shot. We had 140 [kilograms] in our one."