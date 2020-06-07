Michael B. Jordan Urges Hollywood Industry to 'Commit to Black Hiring' in Protest Speech

"Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light," Michael B. Jordan said

Michael B. Jordan joined a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in Los Angeles, and spoke out about the ways the entertainment industry needs to address racial discrimination and prejudice.

"I have used my power to demand diversity, but it's time the studios, the agencies... do the same," Jordan, 33, said in a video captured by a protester on Saturday.

"You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020," he continued. "Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light."

"Black culture, the sneakers, sports, comedic culture that you guys love so much, we've dealt with discrimination at every turn. Can you help fund black brands, companies, leaders, black organizations?" the Black Panther star added. "Will you support a non-profit that has been working to solve problems that our industry has created?"

Jordan, who recently starred in Just Mercy — a film that sheds light on systemic racism and the racial injustice within the criminal justice system in the United States — then urged everyone to vote, saying that it has "never been more important than it is today."

The protest was just one of many organized in Los Angeles over the weekend — as well as all over the U.S. and world — following the May 25 murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral. The officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Three other officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. None of the accused has entered a formal plea.

Last week, Jordan also addressed racial injustice in an Instagram post he shared of the logo for Chuck D's rap group, Public Enemy.

"Many people see this logo and think it’s a cop, but it’s really a black man. This logo by Chuck D represents the target on black folks backs," Jordan wrote. "If you saw the logo differently, think differently: This country was built on the backs of our ancestors — backs that had a target the entire time and this month is no different with more black lives caught in the crosshairs."

"Too many look at us as public enemies, only some see us as humans, and yet we need to be superhuman just to survive," he added. "We must strategize, organize, and train ourselves as we demand more. One arrest isn’t enough. This is just the beginning. "

