Lori Harvey Screams Excitedly as She Watches Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's Super Bowl Commercial

Michael B. Jordan is making his girlfriend proud!

PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive appeared in Amazon's Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, and the actor's girlfriend Lori Harvey made sure to document the big moment on her Instagram Stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a series of stories, Harvey, 24, filmed a viewing of the commercial while people are heard in the background giving Jordan, 33, props. Once the hilarious Alexa ad is over, she turns the camera to the Creed star and screams excitedly while he does a fist pump.

"CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL BABY," Harvey wrote on the last clip.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The new couple has been flirting on Instagram ever since they confirmed their relationship on the platform last month after weeks of speculation from fans.

"It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," a source told PEOPLE of the couple's initial decision to keep their love out of the spotlight. "They have been careful about being photographed together."

The happy couple "spent all the major holidays together in November and December," the source continued. "Lori seems very happy."

And it seems Lori's father Steve Harvey approves of her new boyfriend.