"I got some ideas for that," Jordan said of wanting Washington to star in a Marvel film

Michael B. Jordan Wants Denzel Washington to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe: I 'Got Some Things in Mind'

Michael B. Jordan is planning to carve out a role for his mentor Denzel Washington in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The two stars recently sat down with IMDb to answer fan questions while promoting their new movie A Journal for Jordan. One fan asked the Creed star if he wanted Washington to star in a Marvel film.

"Yes!" Jordan, 34, who starred in Marvel's Black Panther, said. "No hesitation. I actually got some things in mind, but yeah!"

Washington, 67, joked, "You better hurry!"

"I know! But I got you. I got some ideas for that," Jordan said, before Washington added, "Hey! Concentrate on one thing. I sound like [a] dad."

As the two shared a laugh, Jordan continued, "After I finish Creed III, you know what I'm saying? Once I finish that project my mind can wander on [to] other creative things."

Michael B Jordan Denzel Washington Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washignton | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Washington directed Jordan in their latest film which is based on the true story of a soldier who writes a journal for his infant son after he is deployed to Iraq.

The award-winning actor and director knew Jordan was the right person for the role after becoming a fan in 2013 thanks to Jordan's breakout performance in Fruitvale Station.

"The IT factor is just that - there really is no name for it, you just know it when you see it," Washington said about Jordan during the interview.

For Jordan, there was no question that he would work with Washington, citing Malcolm X as one of his favorite films from the older star.

"That was one of the movies my dad wanted us to watch and I remember being captivated by the entire performance," Jordan said. "It was incredible. It was just strong, I get chills. It was that powerful. To see him transform into him I was like, 'Man, I want to do something like that.' That was a moment for me."