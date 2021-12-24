Michael B. Jordan Recalls 'Being Vulnerable' for 'Sophisticated' Nude Scene in A Journal for Jordan

Michael B. Jordan felt his latest movie was the right time to get vulnerable on the big screen.

The former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, 34, has a brief scene in his new film A Journal for Jordan in which his bare backside is shown onscreen. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jordan shared why he felt comfortable with the nudity on this project.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You wanna save those moments of being vulnerable for the right project. To make sure it's sophisticated, it's elevated to the right level, when you're gonna reveal yourself like that," he explained. "And yeah, this was the one for me."

Based on a memoir written by former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy, the film — directed by Denzel Washington — tells the romantic story of Canedy (played by Chanté Adams) and Jordan's character, 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King.

"We always knew there were gonna be intimate moments that we wanted to show," added Jordan. "I mean, what's a real love story movie without those intimate Black love moments."

Jordan also recalled how he and Washington, 66, would joke about the nudity scene in the lead up to it during production. "I knew there was a version of that coming. I didn't know exactly the shot. I didn't know exactly what it was gonna be, but me and Denzel, we joked and messed around about that as we were getting ready for that scene."

Michael B. Jordan Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jordan's costar Adams spoke to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) at the New York City premiere earlier this month, sharing what it was like working with the Black Panther actor.

"He's such a gentleman. He's a really, really good guy. His whole thing was making me as comfortable as possible, and that was the beginning of how we were able to build our chemistry," she said.

Washington also told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about hiring a woman cinematographer for the film since it's from the female character's point of view. He said Maryse Alberti gave the suggestion to include Jordan's butt onscreen: "I said, 'You know, when we're on Chanté or when they're doing a love scene, I don't know where we should put the camera as it relates to Chanté. Where would you put the camera?' [Alberti] said, 'On Michael B. Jordan's butt!' "