Michael B. Jordan Throws Girlfriend Lori Harvey a Surprise 25th Birthday Party

Lori Harvey, who turns 25 on Jan. 13, shared a series of photos and videos from the special party — put together by boyfriend Michael B. Jordan — on her Instagram Story Monday

Lori Harvey got the best early birthday surprise from beau Michael B. Jordan!

In honor of her 25th trip around the sun, the actor planned a special birthday party for the SKN by LH founder. Harvey, who turns 25 on Jan. 13, shared a series of photos and videos from the occasion on her Instagram Story Monday.

The footage shows Harvey walking into a room decked out in balloons, including a big silver "25" for her milestone birthday. The tables are adorned with beautiful white floral arrangements, as well as custom menus that read "Lori's 25th."

"Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan," the model wrote on one slide.

Michael B Jordan throws Lori Harvey a surprise party Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Several of the other videos showed Harvey enjoying the celebration with some of her closest friends.

"Sisters," she wrote on one of the posts, which featured Harvey with Normani and Ryan Destiny.

The party also seemed to include a photo booth, as Harvey shared several of her friend's posts featuring fun shots from the night. "Why are we so cute," House of CB founder Conna Walker wrote alongside a photo of herself, Harvey, and influencer Khat Brim smiling for the camera.

Michael B Jordan throws Lori Harvey a surprise party Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Harvey and Jordan recently rang in 2022 together after celebrating their first anniversary in November. On Jan. 2, marked the start of the new year by sharing a series of steamy snapshots on Instagram.

In the first photo, Harvey is seen sitting on the Black Panther star's lap as they posed for the camera. "Happy New Year 🖤🥂," she wrote in the caption.

The couple turned the heat up with another picture of themselves sharing a sweet kiss. The fourth shot — albeit blurry — captured Harvey with her arms wrapped around her boyfriend, planting a smooch on his cheek.

Harvey's friends also joined the couple for that occasion, which Harvey documented on her Instagram Stories. She shared one fun clip to her Instagram Story with the group, writing: "Bringing in the new year with my girls."

The couple first made their relationship Instagram official last January.

A source told PEOPLE back in February of their relationship: "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart. When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael."

Jordan then told PEOPLE in April why it was the first time he's been so public about his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said at the time. "I am extremely happy."