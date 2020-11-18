Michael B. Jordan's Cutest Throwback Photos
PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive has been bringing star wattage since Day One
Brotherly Love
The actor wished his big sis Jamila Jordan a happy birthday with this adorable childhood photo slideshow of the two doing what siblings do: Lovingly tormenting each other.
Sweet Smile
Look. At. That. Face. It doesn't get much cuter than this throwback shot with sister Jamila.
Built-in Besties
The star posted another family pic for his sister's birthday in 2018, shouting out his forever "partner in crime."
Sibling Squad
"The Original Goof Troop," the actor captioned this precious pic, which stars both of his siblings: older sister Jamila and younger brother Khalid.
Family Forever
A heartwarming shot of the brother and sister from their carefree childhood days.
"my sister and I against the world!" Michael wrote.
Young Hollywood
A snapshot from Michael playing Reggie Porter Montgomery in his breakout role on All My Children in 2004. He was initially scouted as a child model and got his start in a Toys "R" Us ad.
Meet the Cast
Here's the actor in a group shot with the All My Children cast in 2003, posing in front of soap legend Susan Lucci.
Teen Heartthrob
The teen star flashed his million-dollar smile while at the premiere of The Cheetah Girls in 2003 at LaGuardia High School in N.Y.C.
The Wire Reunion
Some of the cast from the iconic show The Wire (including Michael, Hassan Johnson, Tray Chaney, Sonja Sohn and J.D. Williams) got together to pose for BET promo photos in 2006.
A-list Arrivals
The star reunited with his fellow Wire costars again, this time with Michael K. Williams and Andre Royo, at the 2006 Olympus Fashion Week show.
Matching Mates
Even when new to the scene, the actor had no trouble rubbing elbows with stars: "Mr. Jordan and Mr. Giamatti" he captioned this shot with the Oscar nominee in 2011.
Triple Threat
The stars of That Awkward Moment — Miles Teller, Zac Efron and MBJ — brought a lot of "It Guy" energy as twentysomethings crammed together on this couch back in 2013.
Famous Friends
"The Sundance Kids" (that would be Teller and Jordan at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013) were so cute, it's criminal.
Double Trouble
Two Hollywood hotties having a "very chill dinner" together in 2014.
Culture Kings
"The generation is for real & ain't going nowhere👌," the actor captioned this iconic 2014 pic with young Drake.
- Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Says He's Going to 'Use My Body for Good' and Join OnlyFans
- Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Embraced Bathing Outside for Sexiest Man Issue: 'I'm Accustomed to It'
- The Undoing's Édgar Ramírez Says the Pandemic 'Has Been a Great Time to Realize We Need So Little'
- Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He Doesn't 'Concede' the Sexiest Man Alive Title to Michael B. Jordan