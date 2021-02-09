The Creed star celebrated his birthday with a tribute from his girlfriend

Michael B. Jordan Thanks His ‘Love’ Lori Harvey for Birthday Tribute as He Turns 34

Michael B. Jordan is ringing in his birthday with a sweet tribute from girlfriend Lori Harvey.

The Black Panther star celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday with Harvey, 24, sharing photos of the two on her Instagram Story to commemorate the occasion.

Jordan re-shared Harvey's post — in which she wrote, "It's my baby's birthday @michaelbjordan" — on his own Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you my love!!!"

Harvey's tribute included photos of the pair on vacation with the caption, "My favorite headache, My big baby, My best friend, My sweet, stubborn, crazy a— Aquarius."

"And the sexiest man alive," she added, referring to his title as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive.

Jordan and Harvey went public with their relationship in January after weeks of speculation from fans.

"It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," a source told PEOPLE of the couple's initial decision to keep their love out of the spotlight. "They have been careful about being photographed together."

The happy couple "spent all the major holidays together in November and December," the source continued. "Lori seems very happy."