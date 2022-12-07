Former Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Teases Marvel Costar Chris Evans About His New Title

Michael B. Jordan was PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, kicking off three years in a row where Marvel stars took the title including Chris Evans in 2022

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on December 7, 2022 03:29 PM
Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans
Michael B. Jordan; Chris Evans.

Michael B. Jordan couldn't be happier for Chris Evans' new PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive title — but he's also excited to be on the ribbing end!

The actor and 2020 Sexiest Man Alive chatted with E! News Monday during the 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles, where he was asked about his Marvel costar taking the crown this year.

"Chris is dope; that's my guy. We've played the same character before," said Jordan, 35, referencing their respective turns as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in different Fantastic Four film iterations.

Of his "awesome" colleague, Jordan added, "Whenever I see him, there's a lot of love."

He went on to joke about the honor and teasing Evans, 41, "Once you got it, it's great, but then it just gives all your boys and your friends the opportunity to talk as much s--- about you as [possible], so I'm gonna talk some s---!"

Michael B. Jordan; <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans/" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> SMA COVER
Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans' Sexiest Man Alive PEOPLE covers.

RELATED GALLERY: Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break

Jordan being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 kicked off three years in a row where Marvel actors took the title, including Paul Rudd in 2021.

Speaking with PEOPLE about being named this year's Sexiest Man Alive, Evans said last month, "My mom will be so happy."

"She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about," the Avengers: Endgame star added.

He went on to admit with a laugh that the honor "is tough to be interviewed about," explaining, "It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Evans Is PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive: "My Mom Will Be So Happy"

Similarly, the women in Jordan's family were "definitely proud of" his clinching the title in 2020.

"When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well," said the Creed III actor and director. "This is one that they're definitely going to have a special place for."

In 10 years, Jordan said at the time, he hopes "to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more." (Creed III, which hits theaters March 3, marks his big-screen directorial debut.)

"Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is," Jordan told PEOPLE. "Hopefully a family by then, I'm going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play."

