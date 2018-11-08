Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone Have a Heated Argument in Creed II Clip

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone are at odds in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of their upcoming film Creed II.

In an emotional scene, Jordan reprises his role as Adonis Johnson — the newly crowned heavyweight champion who is under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, played by Stallone.

Johnson must face off against a new opponent, Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, but Balboa has some reservations that cause Johnson to question his belief in him.

“You don’t think I can beat him. Is that what you’re trying to say?” Johnson asks him.

“No, no that’s not what I’m saying,” Balboa replies. “I’m saying I’m not going to be here forever.”

Confused, Johnson asks, “What’s that supposed to mean?”

Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan are reprising their roles of Rocky Balboa and Adonis Johnson, respectively, for Creed II Annapurna (2)

Attempting to enlighten his young charges, the legendary boxer says, “It means you gotta do some smart thinking.”

“You want to talk about smart decisions, Rock? You in this house all alone!” Johnson says. “Who been taking care of you? Me! I’ve been here for you. Who else you got?”

Not one to walk away from a fight, the young boxer adds, “Listen, I’m taking this fight with or without you.”

Creed II is in theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.