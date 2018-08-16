Michael B. Jordan Surprises Fan Who Took Cardboard Cutout of Him to Prom: 'You're Touching Me!'

Michael B. Jordan knows how to treat his fans right.

The Creed actor, 31, surprised super-fan Audeva Agyeman after she took a life-size cutout of him to prom as her date earlier this year. Agyeman thought she was invited to the Creed 2 set just to look around and was told Jordan wouldn’t be there.

“I thought that was super sweet so I just wanted to do something special for her and get her to come by and check out the set,” Jordan says in a video of the surprise before sneaking up behind Agyeman.

Agyeman immediately freaks out and runs into Jordan’s arms before hilarious saying, “Oh my gosh, you’re touching me!”

Jordan posted the video of the whole exchange on his Instagram.

“I had to surprise @de.gye after hearing about her taking me (kinda. Lol) to Prom. She had no idea we would bring her to the set of @creedmovie but you know I had to show her some love since I couldn’t actually be her date,” he wrote alongside the video.

The former high schooler first went viral when she posted pictures of her with the cutout at prom, explaining that she had to come up with a date last minute.

“After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting ’til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date,” she wrote after the dance, captioning several photos of herself posing affectionately with the cutout.

When her post got picked up by The Shade Room’s Instagram account, Jordan popped up in the comment section to give Agyeman his seal of approval.

“This is called commitment,” Jordan wrote, along with some playful emojis.