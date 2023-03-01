Michael B. Jordan Wants Jonathan Majors as Next Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Don't Think He Needs Any Advice'

The Creed III director says his costar is ready for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive title

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 1, 2023 03:40 PM

There is zero doubt in Michael B. Jordan's mind who PEOPLE's next Sexiest Man Alive should be: He thinks Creed III costar Jonathan Majors has all the assets for the title.

Jordan, 36, suggested Majors, 33, during their appearance on Sherri alongside cast mate Tessa Thompson.

"I'm volunteering my man Jonathan Majors for the next Sexiest Man Alive. I think it's got to be Jonathan," Jordan told host Sherri Shepherd. (The current title-holder is Chris Evans.)

When Shepherd asked Jordan — who was the 2021 Sexiest Man Alive — if he had any advice for Majors, he said: "I don't think he needs any advice. I think he's doing the best thing by staying off of social media. And just kind of focusing on the work. And if he needs me, he has a wingman right here."

Shepherd then pivoted to Majors, who plays the main rival to Jordan's Creed in the Rocky spin-off.

When asked how it felt to be a sex symbol, Majors said, "It's so cool because it brings focus to the art, and it brings focus to whatever else. But I got my man here who is also a sex symbol [Michael B. Jordan] so I just follow my brother here."

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
JC Olivera/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Back during Jordan's reign as Sexiest Man Alive, the Creed III director appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest it was both a "gift and a curse."

"To all my friends it's just a target on your back, you know? The group chats, I mean, all the memes and the GIFs — they just have a ball with just giving me crap," he said at the time.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania last month, Majors told Entertainment Tonight that Jordan is his "best buddy" while discussing their friendship.

"We have a very amicable relationship, that's my best buddy," said Majors. "We support each other on a day to day, so, if it's Marvel it's Marvel that day, if it's girl troubles, it's girl troubles that day — whatever, whatever. He's my brother."

Creed III is in theaters Friday.

