Without Remorse debuts on Prime Video on April 30

Michael B. Jordan Steps Into Tom Clancy’s Universe as John Clark in Action-Packed Without Remorse Trailer

Michael B. Jordan is making his debut in Tom Clancy's iconic Jack Ryan universe.

The actor, 34, stars in the first trailer for the upcoming Prime Video film Without Remorse as John Clark, an elite Navy Seal who seeks revenge after an assassination attempt leaves him injured and results in the death of his pregnant wife.

"There's something inside of me that I can't turn off," Jordan as Clark says in the trailer. "A part of me that won't stop for anything. No remorse."

Without Remorse is an adaptation of Clancy's 1993 novel of the same name, set within the Jack Ryan universe. The book serves as an origin story for Clark, a character who has appeared in dozens of novels and video games inspired by Clancy's franchise.

The film also stars Jamie Bell, Guy Pearce, Lauren London and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The character of John Clark has previously been portrayed by Willem Dafoe in 1994's Clear and Present Danger and Liev Schreiber in 2002's The Sum of All Fears.

John Krasinski recently played Jack Ryan in the two seasons of the Prime Video series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Alec Baldwin have all previously played the character of Jack Ryan.