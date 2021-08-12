Jordan and Washington team up for this real-life story of a soldier who writes a journal for his infant son after he is deployed to Iraq

Michael B. Jordan Stars as a Soldier and Father in Denzel Washington's A Journal for Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is partnering up with Denzel Washington for his upcoming movie.

The trailer for A Journal for Jordan debuted online on Wednesday and stars Jordan as Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Based on a true story, the film is directed by Washington and also stars Chanté Adams as Dana Canedy, a New York Times editor who reads King's journal to their son.

"Just take one look at your mother, that will tell you what I think beautiful is," King writes to his son Jordan in the journal. "Love is a choice, Jordan, and real love means you have to sacrifice."

"But pain is temporary, real love lasts forever," he writes.

A Journal for Jordan Credit: Sony Pictures

Jordan, 34, shared the trailer on Instagram, writing in the caption, "A once-in-a-lifetime love. It's not often you get a chance to be directed by one of your idols, in Denzel Washington. @chantee__ I think we got one! @ajournalforjordan hittin theaters this Christmas."

The actor told USA Today that taking a break from film franchises like Without Remorse and Creed was "a good change of pace" for him.

"I've done a lot of physical roles because that's been my appetite," he said. "I'm 34; the last seven years has been [about] physically developing into your sweet spot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A Journal for Jordan Chanté Adams and Michael B. Jordan in A Journal for Jordan | Credit: Sony Pictures

But starring in A Journal for Jordan was a chance "to explore these characters and to be vulnerable in that type of way."

Having Washington as his director also helped with Jordan describing the experience as "a master class of character development and directing."

"Everybody wants to work with him, and he's a very selective guy," Jordan said. "So the fact that he wanted to work with me was a huge deal for me."