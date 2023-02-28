Michael B. Jordan Spots Former Classmate Who Used to Tease Him on the Red Carpet

Michael B. Jordan is speaking his mind.

On Thursday, the actor, 36, went to a fan screening of his latest film, Creed III, when he spotted a former classmate ready to interview him on the red carpet who used to bully him as a kid.

"Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?" he said as The Morning Hustle host Lore'l approached him for an interview stating they go "all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark."

Jordan's comment referenced a 2021 episode of The Undressing Room podcast in which Lore'l and podcast hosts Eva Marcille and Dominique da Diva spoke about his then relationship with model Lori Harvey, calling him a "nice, corny guy."

During the same episode, she also added that they used to tease the actor because he shares the same name as NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"We went to Chad Science [Academy] together in Newark, and to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let's start there, and he was no Michael Jordan," she expressed. "And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark. That's the 'hood. We would make fun of him like, 'What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?' And now look at him!"

While she then told the actor during their red-carpet encounter that she was "misquoted," adding, "but yeah, [you are] obviously killing things out here," she later joked about it on her Instagram page, sharing a variety of snaps from the event adding, "I always come with receipts…."

She added further along in the post's caption: "Godspeed @michaelbjordan but y'all go see Creed III tho directed by my old "pal" #whoscappin Monday on @morninghustleshow you don't wanna miss this one @godspeed"

Jordan is set to reprise his role as Adonis Creed in the upcoming film (out March 3) and make his directorial debut. He attributed his decision to step into the directorial role to timing.

"I finally got to this place in my career where I really wanted to tell a story, you know, and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision," he said during a virtual Q&A last October. "And having a character that I've played twice before, you know it's been seven, eight years living with this guy, so to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at."

Maturing also played a factor in his decision. He told reporters at the time, "At 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young man, as a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share that, share a piece of myself with the world through these characters and through this story."