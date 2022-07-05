Last month, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey split after a year and a half of dating

Michael B. Jordan Smiles at 4th of July Party Weeks After Split from Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is seen on July 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael B. Jordan is seen on July 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael B. Jordan is enjoying his single life!

Following his split from girlfriend of over a year Lori Harvey, the Creed star, 35, was all smiles at the Revolve presents Bootsy Bellows 4th of July party at Nobu Malibu on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photos, Jordan is seen wearing an all-white ensemble (per the party's dress code) with a colorful embroidered jacket on top.

Last week, the Black Panther star was seen at West Hollywood's Delilah nightclub. The actor was photographed flashing a peace sign from behind the wheel as he arrived at the venue, wearing a white tank top and silver chain necklace.

Michael B. Jordan is seen on July 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Just one day after PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that the pair ended their relationship on June 4, Jordan was spotted at Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco, as the Boston Celtics squared off against the Golden State Warriors.

Dressed in a black-and-green suit over a white graphic tee and sneakers, he took in the game alongside rapper Cordae.

"Welcome to Chase Center @michaelb4jordan 👋," a tweet from the venue read on Sunday, accompanying a video of the actor in his seat.

Since then, the actor has deleted all pictures of his ex from his Instagram. The move came two weeks after Harvey, 25, also appeared to eliminate all traces of Jordan from her Instagram feed.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," an insider said to PEOPLE. "They still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," added the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Reps for Jordan and Harvey have not commented.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source close to Harvey told PEOPLE that the 25-year-old model and influencer "wasn't ready to commit."

"She is very focused on her career," the insider added of the founder and CEO of SKN by LH, who is also the daughter of Steve Harvey.

According to the insider, Harvey "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."

"She still wants to have fun and be free," the source said. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."

The pair had celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021, months after the Journal for Jordan actor made their relationship Instagram official that January.