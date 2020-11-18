10 Must-See Shirtless Photos of Michael B. Jordan
Let these shirtless photos of the actor — who turns 35 on Feb. 9 — be all the proof you need that he's deserving of the (former) title Sexiest Man Alive
Wicked Sexy
Listen, we know Jordan's character, Erik Killmonger, was the villain of the Black Panther movie, but that doesn't change the fact that he somehow pulls off a cardigan without a shirt on underneath.
Work It Out
It definitely took someone with superpowers (hi, Black Panther) to battle with Killmonger and not be distracted by his pecs.
Even Rocky Is Impressed
Look at the way Sylvester Stallone — yes, the Rocky Balboa — looked at Michael B. Jordan with pride while he played Adonis Creed in the Creed films.
Come on Join the Train
Honestly, we're just thankful no one wears a shirt while boxing (or starring in boxing movies).
Magic Man
We can thank celebrity trainer Corey Calliet for the number of abs Jordan has.
Fist Pump It Up
Okay, you caught us: This photo isn't of Michael B. Jordan without his shirt on, but we bet you were too busy staring at his bicep to even notice.
Putting in Work
For Jordan, a day at work consists of working out. We think he deserves a raise, TBH. He has clearly been going above and beyond.
Doing His Duty
Because he knows us all too well, Jordan posted this thirst trap to encourage his followers to go vote early. No wonder people turned out in record numbers.
Wave Goodbye
If you need us, we'll be over here pretending to be on a boat with Michael B. Jordan.
Work Hard, Play Hard
"I'm working," Jordan captioned this photo of himself shirtless at the gym. He is working — working it for the camera!
