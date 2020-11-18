Sexiest Man Alive

10 Must-See Shirtless Photos of Michael B. Jordan

Let these shirtless photos of the actor — who turns 35 on Feb. 9 — be all the proof you need that he's deserving of the (former) title Sexiest Man Alive

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated February 09, 2022 03:45 PM

1 of 10

Wicked Sexy

Credit: Marvel/© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Listen, we know Jordan's character, Erik Killmonger, was the villain of the Black Panther movie, but that doesn't change the fact that he somehow pulls off a cardigan without a shirt on underneath. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Work It Out

Credit: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

It definitely took someone with superpowers (hi, Black Panther) to battle with Killmonger and not be distracted by his pecs.

3 of 10

Even Rocky Is Impressed

Credit: MGM

Look at the way Sylvester Stallone — yes, the Rocky Balboa — looked at Michael B. Jordan with pride while he played Adonis Creed in the Creed films. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Come on Join the Train

Credit: Michael B. Jordan

Honestly, we're just thankful no one wears a shirt while boxing (or starring in boxing movies). 

Advertisement

5 of 10

Magic Man

Credit: Michael B. Jordan

We can thank celebrity trainer Corey Calliet for the number of abs Jordan has

6 of 10

Fist Pump It Up

Credit: Michael B. Jordan

Okay, you caught us: This photo isn't of Michael B. Jordan without his shirt on, but we bet you were too busy staring at his bicep to even notice. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Putting in Work

Credit: Michael B. Jordan

For Jordan, a day at work consists of working out. We think he deserves a raise, TBH. He has clearly been going above and beyond. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Doing His Duty

Credit: Michael B. Jordan

Because he knows us all too well, Jordan posted this thirst trap to encourage his followers to go vote early. No wonder people turned out in record numbers.

Advertisement

9 of 10

Wave Goodbye

Credit: Michael B. Jordan

If you need us, we'll be over here pretending to be on a boat with Michael B. Jordan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Work Hard, Play Hard

Credit: Michael B. Jordan

"I'm working," Jordan captioned this photo of himself shirtless at the gym. He is working — working it for the camera! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger
    Sexiest Man Alive
    View All