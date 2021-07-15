Jordan believes trying to surprise Harvey for Valentine's Day during a pandemic forced him to be "more creative," he says in the upcoming episode of Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Michael B. Jordan Says Renting Out an Aquarium for Lori Harvey Was Due to 'Pent-Up Romance': WATCH

Michael B. Jordan let his romantic side come to the surface for girlfriend Lori Harvey.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Monday's new episode of the Spotify Original podcast, Jemele Hill is Unbothered, the Black Panther star, 34, credits his decision to rent out an aquarium for Harvey, 24, on Valentine's Day to "a lot of pent-up romance."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was a lot, I wasn't able to do a lot of those things in the past," PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive says. "It was fun; I'm a creative guy."

Closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic also caused Jordan to think outside of the box when it came to how he would surprise his model girlfriend.

"Then you gotta be even more creative because there wasn't a lot of things that were open. The circumstances of a lot of things forced me to be a bit of a thinker on that one," he says. "I kind of put myself in a tough situation because I have to figure out next year."

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Valentine's Day this year, which Harvey shared with fans on her Instagram Story at the time.

"My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this," Harvey wrote, sharing a video of the tunnel adorned with flower petals and candles.

In another video, Harvey displayed the elaborate dinner spread, which included massive bouquets of roses, more candles, and a meal from luxury Japanese eatery Nobu. Harvey also showed off a stuffed turtle — representing Jordan's nickname for her.

"And he had Nobu cook dinner for us," Harvey added, posting a video of the night's menu.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan Says He Plans to Break His Family's Naming Tradition with His Future Kids

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple's night ended in a hotel room that was covered in more huge flower bouquets, candles and complete with red rose petals on the bed and around a bubble bath.

"And then this," Harvey wrote.

The couple has been going strong since they confirmed their relationship in January. Last week, Harvey shared photos on her Instagram Story of the two enjoying a luxurious vacation at the beach.

In one short video on her Stories, the model and the actor stood side-by-side as she told him, "I love you."