Michael B. Jordan Says 'No Award' Is Going to Impact Chadwick Boseman's Legacy

The Tom Clancy's Without Remorse actor, 34, appeared on The View on Thursday morning where he remembered his Black Panther costar who died at age 43 in August after a four-year struggle with colon cancer.

Boseman swept multiple award nominations and wins this year for his final performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, winning a Golden Globe and earning an Oscar nomination for his role.

"I think looking at that movie and seeing his performance, for me, in hindsight, you're seeing him give his all, his last performance," Jordan said. "He's immortalized in that way. His legacy is going to carry on forever."

He continued: "The impact that he has that he is going to continue to have on myself and people around the world is going to continue to push that forward. There's no award, there's no win that's going to have any impact on that legacy. His life as a whole is going to represent that."

"And at the end of the day, that's all the control we have," Jordan said. "All the other stuff is for everyone's opinion and to speculate."

Boseman's Best Actor nomination was his first-ever Oscar nod. In Ma Rainey, Boseman portrayed troubled trumpet player Levee Green.

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In November, Jordan was crowned as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive and said he looked up to Boseman and Kobe Bryant.

"I've always wanted to leave behind something that would last longer than my physical body would," Jordan said at the time. "'Inspiring' is so vague."

"Looking at two people in particular that had a real impact on me, in Kobe and Chadwick. You always look at your own mortality after something like that," he reflected. "The impact they've had on people in this world is truly incredible."

He added: "To move that and push that ball forward is really important. That's kind of what I want my legacy to be."