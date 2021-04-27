The actor didn’t seem intimidated by the thought of going on the show, which is hosted by his girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepfather Steve Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Says It'd Be 'Pretty Cool' to Go on Celebrity Family Feud with Girlfriend Lori Harvey's Dad Steve

Michael B. Jordan is ready to play some Family Feud!

The Creed actor spoke virtually to Entertainment Tonight Canada to promote his new movie Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, and when asked if he would ever go on Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by his girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepfather Steve Harvey, Jordan's excitement shown through.

"Celebrity Family Feud — get out, that would be f---ing awesome," the 34-year-old said with a grin. "That would be pretty cool, actually. It's one of those shows you want to go on like Jeopardy!, you know what I mean or Wipeout… Wipeout is definitely one of them."

Jordan even humbly bragged about his chances of doing well on the show.

"I think I would be pretty good," Jordan said of competing on Celebrity Family Feud. "I'm pretty good at those types of questions and competition. I think I'd be all right."

Jordan and Lori, 24, were first spotted stepping off a plane together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving and heading to the ski slopes in Utah in December.

Since then, the Black Panther star has been publicly showing his love for his girlfriend on social media, with Jordan telling PEOPLE it was the first time he's been so public about his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he told PEOPLE earlier this month. "I am extremely happy."

He added, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

In the upcoming Prime Video action film, Jordan stars an elite navy seal John Clark, who seeks to avenge his pregnant wife's murder, but ends up discovering a plot that could lead the United States into an all-out war.