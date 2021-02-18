The Black Panther actor and his girlfriend recently celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a couple

Michael B. Jordan Says 'I Love You' to Girlfriend Lori Harvey in Sweet Post of Their Night Out

It's safe to say Michael B. Jordan is smitten with Lori Harvey.

On Thursday, the Black Panther actor shared some new photos of him and his girlfriend from their night out, writing "I love you baby 🤍🖤" in the caption.

The new snaps come just days after the couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day together.

Jordan made sure to spoil Harvey on the romantic holiday. The 34-year-old actor rented out an entire aquarium for the couple to explore. He then surprised the model with a luxurious private dinner in one of the underwater tunnels.

"My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this," Harvey wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday, sharing a video of the tunnel adorned with flower petals and candles.

In another video, Harvey, 24, showed the elaborate dinner spread, which included massive bouquets of roses, more candles, and a meal from Japanese eatery Nobu. Harvey also showed off a stuffed turtle — representing Jordan's nickname for her.

At the end of the couple's romantic dinner, Jordan presented his girlfriend with a certified slip showing he purchased stock in luxury fashion label Hermès in Harvey's name.

"The best gift ever...baby bought me stocks in Hermès 🥺❤️," Harvey captioned a photo of the Hermès stock certificate.

The couple's night ended in a hotel room that was covered in huge flower bouquets, candles and red rose petals scattered around the bed and in a bubble bath.