Michael B. Jordan Says He Was 'Lucky Enough' to Focus on Work After Lori Harvey Breakup

Michael B. Jordan had plenty to fall back on after his split from Lori Harvey.

During 35-year-old Jordan's appearance on CBS Mornings Wednesday, the Creed star clarified to Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said during his recent Saturday Night Live monologue that he is on the dating app Raya before speaking to how he handled a high-profile relationship ending.

"I think for me it's just that I was lucky enough to have a lot of work," Jordan said. "I'm a firm believer in that what's for you is what's for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn."

Jordan and Harvey, 26, parted ways in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. Months after the relationship's end, Jordan said during Wednesday's interview that he's confident "so many great things" still lie ahead for him.

"I'm in my light right now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that," the actor-turned-director told King. "This is my year. There's so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things."

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"This is at a point in my career where there's not a lot of people telling me 'no' and everything's wide open," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jordan spoke to personal and professional growth as he embarks on his directorial debut with the upcoming film Creed III, in which he also reprises his role as Adonis Creed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Growing in the sense of shedding my old self. It's one of the themes in the movie, as well — owning and deserving and feeling like you deserve the blessings that you have," Jordan told CBS Mornings.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

"For myself, I put myself in a position where I had to sink or swim," he added of turning to directing in addition to acting. "I had to run towards my past, my inner demons, my insecurities and my fears and I tried to put a mirror up to that throughout this movie."

After Harvey and Jordan's breakup, a source close to the model and influencer told PEOPLE that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" amid a focus on her career over a romantic relationship.

According to the insider, Harvey "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."

Creed III is in theaters March 3.