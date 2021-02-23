Michael B. Jordan Says Chadwick Boseman's Death Is 'What Made Me Cry the Most This Year'

Michael B. Jordan reminisced on his bond with his late Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman while recalling the hardest moment of the last year.

Jordan, 33, appears on the star-studded cover of Vanity Fair's annual "Hollywood Issue" where he talks about how hard he took Boseman's death. The beloved actor died in August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

"Our relationship was a very personal one and had a lot of great moments—some that I couldn't fully appreciate and fully understand until now," Jordan said. "I wish I had more time to have our relationship evolve, and grow, and become closer and stronger."

"We got a concentrated dose of Chadwick. He did more in his 43 years of life than most people have done in a lifetime," he continued. "And he was here for the time he was supposed to be here, and he had his impact, and his legacy. That was clear with the abundance of love that he has gotten from people all over the world. There are generations of kids coming up that look to him. It's incredible."

"And losing him was…Yeah, man, it hurt. It hurt a lot. That's probably what made me cry the most this year," Jordan added.

The actor previously talked about wishing he had more time with Boseman in his emotional tribute to his friend days after he died. Like most people, Jordan wasn't aware Boseman had been sick for the last four years as the actor kept his illness private.

Boseman's and Jordan's paths first crossed when the two actors played the same role in All My Children. Boseman, who was 26 at the time, was allegedly fired from the part after speaking to producers about his concerns that the character, a teen gang member, represented a negative racial stereotype.

"I've been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," Jordan wrote in his Instagram tribute. "I wish we had more time."

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan wrote. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not…I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

He reiterated, "I wish we had more time."

"Everything you've given the world … the legends and heroes that you've shown us we are … will live on forever," the actor promised. "But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity."