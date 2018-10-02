Michael B. Jordan Reveals He Went to Will Smith for Advice on How to 'Navigate' Fame

Michael B. Jordan is turning to his famous friends for advice as he becomes one of Hollywood’s biggest talents.

The Black Panther actor, 31, told Vanity Fair for its November issue published on Tuesday that he recently sought out wisdom from another major star, Will Smith.

“Navigating and learning how to deal with this s—, there’s nobody that really helped me,” he told the magazine.

While Jordan didn’t give away what Smith told him, the actor spoke about keeping himself focused more on his work and continuing to build his career.

“I’m not comfortable yet because the people around me aren’t comfortable, either, and it’s like I gotta get to a place where I’m like, ‘All right, the thing is moving on its own. The machine is running,’ you know what I’m saying?” Jordan said.

“Once it starts to roll on its own, I can kinda start to live my life a little bit more, and that’s the sacrifice that people don’t really get,” he continued. “These people you see with these legacies, they don’t ever talk about what they sacrificed to get there. People think these things just happen. It’s not like that.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

“They give up so much of their personal life, their love life, whatever, this, that, and personal things,” Jordan added.

While Jordan may not be dating, he has been flirting with his co-star Lupita Nyong’o.

The actress celebrated her 35th birthday in early March and got some special love from Jordan who posted a flirty shot of the two on his Instagram account.

“She looks elegant right?! Graceful! Timeless! No this is the look of a killer getting ready to give me push ups in knee deep popcorn !!!” he wrote. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing what a beautiful soul you have & witness you shine your light on the world through your work your passion your joy & in everything you do. Those of us who are lucky enough to know you personally are definitely changed for the better! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!”

The sweet message further fueled rumored the two are romantically involved.

The actor first sparked speculation of a possible relationship when exchanging frisky tweets with the actress last month while participating in a celebrity prank show, MTV’s Safeword.