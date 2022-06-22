On Sunday, the Creed star was spotted enjoying a night out as a newly single man at West Hollywood's Delilah nightclub

Michael B. Jordan Removes Photos of Ex Lori Harvey from His Instagram Following Their Breakup

Michael B. Jordan attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); Lori Harvey attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)

Michael B. Jordan is moving on with a clean slate.

The Creed star, 35, appears to have deleted all pictures of his ex Lori Harvey from his Instagram following his breakup with the model earlier this month.

The move comes two weeks after Harvey, 25, also appeared to eliminate all traces of Jordan from her Instagram feed.

At the time, Jordan still had photos on his account of him and Harvey stepping out for Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party, where they made their red carpet debut in March, as well as a photo from February of Harvey sporting an all-white look that he captioned, "I love her 🤍."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

A source close to the former couple confirmed to PEOPLE on June 4 that Harvey and Jordan had called it quits after dating for a year and a half.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the insider said at the time. "They still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," added the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Another insider told PEOPLE that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" and that she and Jordan "realized that they weren't on the same page" while they "were making plans for their future."

"She is very focused on her career," the source said of Steve Harvey's daughter. "She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."

Reps for Jordan and Harvey have not commented.