Michael B. Jordan Says His Next Relationship Will 'Happen When It's Supposed to Happen'

Michael B. Jordan is not rushing back into dating following his breakup with Lori Harvey.

In a feature interview with Rolling Stone published Monday, the Creed III actor/director, 35, said he wants to "try to be responsible" when it comes to any future romantic relationship.

"Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible," he said. "It's gonna happen when it's supposed to happen."

Jordan and Harvey, 26, split in June after more than a year of dating. A source told PEOPLE at the time that both Jordan and Harvey were left "completely heartbroken" after the breakup.

During the Black Panther actor's appearance on CBS Mornings last week, Jordan clarified to Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said during his recent Saturday Night Live monologue that he is on the dating app Raya before speaking to how he handled the relationship ending.

"I think for me it's just that I was lucky enough to have a lot of work," Jordan said. "I'm a firm believer in that what's for you is what's for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn."

Jordan said during the interview that he's confident "so many great things" still lie ahead for him.

"I'm in my light right now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that," he said. "This is my year. There's so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things."

Jordan echoed that sentiment while speaking with Rolling Stone, though he noted that the notion of "not reaching my full potential" is a "fear" of his.

"I have not reached my full potential. That's another fear," Jordan told the magazine during a wide-ranging conversation about his career, life and the notion that "being forgotten" is a fear of his too.

"To go on these solo journeys, to be so f---ing locked in, to shut out the world and focus on certain things in order to advance or get better or master your craft, you know, you gotta be a little obsessed and a little off," the actor added of his focus on work.

Creed III is in theaters March 3.