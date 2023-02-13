Michael B. Jordan Says His Next Relationship Will 'Happen When It's Supposed to Happen'

"I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible," he said of dating

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 11:34 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Michael B. Jordan attends the Feature Presentation Podcast official launch on February 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Michael B. Jordan is not rushing back into dating following his breakup with Lori Harvey.

In a feature interview with Rolling Stone published Monday, the Creed III actor/director, 35, said he wants to "try to be responsible" when it comes to any future romantic relationship.

"Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible," he said. "It's gonna happen when it's supposed to happen."

Jordan and Harvey, 26, split in June after more than a year of dating. A source told PEOPLE at the time that both Jordan and Harvey were left "completely heartbroken" after the breakup.

During the Black Panther actor's appearance on CBS Mornings last week, Jordan clarified to Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said during his recent Saturday Night Live monologue that he is on the dating app Raya before speaking to how he handled the relationship ending.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I think for me it's just that I was lucky enough to have a lot of work," Jordan said. "I'm a firm believer in that what's for you is what's for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn."

Jordan said during the interview that he's confident "so many great things" still lie ahead for him.

"I'm in my light right now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that," he said. "This is my year. There's so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things."

RELATED VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Break Up After Over 1 Year: 'Both Completely Heartbroken,' Says Source

Jordan echoed that sentiment while speaking with Rolling Stone, though he noted that the notion of "not reaching my full potential" is a "fear" of his.

"I have not reached my full potential. That's another fear," Jordan told the magazine during a wide-ranging conversation about his career, life and the notion that "being forgotten" is a fear of his too.

"To go on these solo journeys, to be so f---ing locked in, to shut out the world and focus on certain things in order to advance or get better or master your craft, you know, you gotta be a little obsessed and a little off," the actor added of his focus on work.

Creed III is in theaters March 3.

