Why Michael B. Jordan Is Finally Starring in a Love Story After He 'Strayed Away' from Genre

If there's anyone suited to tell a love story, you'd think it'd be heartthrob Michael B. Jordan.

But the former Sexiest Man Alive, 34, says seriously romantic roles never felt right until he was approached about his upcoming film A Journal For Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've usually kind of strayed away from love stories in the past," Jordan tells Paula Ngon of :BLACKPRINT, the Black employee affinity group for Meredith Corporation. Citing his age and life experiences as deterrents, Jordan adds that he feared he couldn't "tap into real emotions in that type of way that could really connect with the character."

But this story was different. A Journal For Jordan is based on a memoir written by former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy. It replays the swoon-worthy romance between Canedy (played by Chanté Adams), a sharp and witty writer with her guard up, and Jordan's character, First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, the well-kept military man who manages to break down all of her walls.

It's a love story cut short (King was killed in action in 2006), but one that's filled with all the hope, emotion and beauty of a forever kind of love. The film's title refers to the journal Dana — who was pregnant at the time — gave Charles just before he left on active duty. Charles filled the journal with messages and advice for their son.

"I journal a lot," Jordan tells Ngon. "So understanding the thought process behind leaving words and lessons in a journal for somebody to read later, I just love the idea of that. I connect with that personally."

RELATED: Denzel Washington on Decision to Film 'Michael B. Jordan's Butt' for Love Scene in New Film

Having Canedy and her son as his "North star" guiding him through the tough moments and emotions really helped Jordan "tap into Charles", he says. "And then, you have a phenomenal talent and icon in Denzel Washington as our leader and director. It was a dream to always work with him."

But the most rewarding part of being able to tell a story like this, Jordan and Canedy agree, is the messaging behind it.

"I needed to do something with my grief," Canedy says. "And I've always said to my son, 'When you have difficult moments in life, you can do something positive or negative.'"

A positive takeaway from the film for Jordan? "That even through tragedy, love is the strongest bond," he says. That message can be felt throughout the film, but especially in later scenes with Canedy's son Jordan (played by Jalon Christian) as he navigates the world with his father's words. Still today, Canedy says, "Jordan will ask certain things, and I'll say, 'Go see what your father had to say about that.'"

Both the Black Panther star and Canedy want viewers to leave the film with a sense of hope and optimism about the time and life they have left. To "love the people that are with you while they're here," the actor says. "And when you come out of the theater, hug them tighter," adds Canedy.