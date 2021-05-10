"The pressure I had to live up to my dad's name and I'm not gonna put that on my kid," said the Creed actor, who was named after his father Michael A. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Says He Plans to Break His Family's Naming Tradition with His Future Kids

Michael B. Jordan admittedly has no plans to carry on one of his family's traditions once he becomes a father.

During an in-person appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, the Creed actor and PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, whose father's name is Michael A. Jordan, was asked if he would name his future son — should he have one — Michael C. Jordan to continue the naming pattern.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am breaking that circle right there," said Jordan, 34. "It's too much. The pressure I had to live up to my dad's name and I'm not gonna put that on my kid."

"I'm gonna give him his own identity," the star added to Ellen DeGeneres of his future child. "He's gotta walk in his own shoes."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jordan also spoke to DeGeneres, 63, about his 1-year-old nephew Lennox, whom he credits for his family backing off on pressuring the actor to have kids of his own.

"He bought me some time," Jordan said of his sister's son. "Lennox definitely gave me a break right there."

Michael B. Jordan Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jordan is currently in a relationship with Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey. The couple made their romance Instagram official in January, a few months after they began dating.

"They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart," a source told PEOPLE back in February of Jordan and Harvey, 24.

Cute celebrity couples photos Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Michael B. Jordan/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan Rents Out Entire Aquarium for First Valentine's Day with Lori Harvey

Last month, the Black Panther actor shared that his relationship with Harvey is the first time he's been so public with his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," Jordan told PEOPLE. "I am extremely happy."