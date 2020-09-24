Michael B. Jordan Partners with LyftUp to Provide Free Rides to People of Color

Michael B. Jordan is partnering up with the ride share company's LyftUp program to provide free car rides to people of color and recent college graduates

Michael B. Jordan is setting up reliable transportation for people of color.

The Black Panther star, 33, is partnering with Lyft’s charitable program LyftUp through his Outlier Society Fellowship, to give free rides to people of color and recent college graduates from underserved communities in Los Angeles and New York.

The free transportation will be for rides to employment-related destinations like job interviews, mentorship events, internships and career counseling.

“Reliable transportation is often taken for granted. It plays a critical role in arriving on time to a job interview, the first day and every workday after,” said Jordan. “I am proud to partner with Lyft to provide rides for Outlier Society fellows.”

“Together, through the LyftUp initiative, we will work to alleviate some of the transportation barriers young professionals in under-sourced communities may experience,” he added.

“It’s an honor to have Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Society join the LyftUp Alliance,” said Chloe Slobotkin, Lyft Culture & Entertainment Marketing. “We’re proud to be partnering to give young people the access to transportation they need to pursue their career goals and be set up for long-term success. We believe in the power of transportation and feel it is our responsibility to make it accessible to all.”

Jordan’s partnership with LyftUp comes after the program launched in January with LeBron James, who teamed up with the ride share company through his empowerment business Uninterrupted, to expand bikeshare access across the country.

“Growing up, a bike changed everything for me. It was more than a way to go see my friends or play basketball — it was a way of life,” James, 35, said in January.