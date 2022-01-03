Michael B. Jordan and Girlfriend Lori Harvey Share a Steamy Kiss in PDA-Filled New Year's Eve Photos

The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, marked the beginning of 2022 by sharing a series of intimate shots on Instagram

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are keeping things hot in the new year!

The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, rang in 2022 together, marking the milestone occasion by sharing a series of steamy snapshots on Instagram Sunday.

In the first photo, the model, 24, is seen sitting on the Black Panther star's lap as they posed for the camera. "Happy New Year 🖤🥂," she wrote in the caption.

The couple turned the heat up with another picture of the SKN by LH founder and Jordan, 34, sharing a sweet kiss. The fourth shot — albeit blurry — captured Harvey with her arms wrapped around her boyfriend, planting a smooch on his cheek.

For the celebration, Harvey donned a sparkly brown halter dress and a pair of strappy heels, while Jordan opted for a sleek, all-black outfit, complemented with a silver chain necklace.

Harvey previously documented their New Year's Eve festivities on Friday night. In a since-expired clip on her Instagram Story, she shared a boomerang of herself and Jordan dressed to the nines, writing "Babydaddy."

The Journal for Jordan star wasn't the only one celebrating with his girlfriend as the clock struck midnight. The pair was also joined by several of Harvey's friends.

She shared another fun clip to her Instagram Story with the group, writing: "Bringing in the new year with my girls."

The couple first made their relationship Instagram official last January.

A source told PEOPLE back in February of their relationship: "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart. When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael."

Jordan then told PEOPLE in April why it was the first time he's been so public about his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said at the time. "I am extremely happy."