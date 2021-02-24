Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey 'Have Gotten Serious Quickly,' Says Source: 'It's Hot and Heavy'
“Michael has charmed her and is treating her like a queen,” a source tells PEOPLE
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's romance is heating up.
"They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple in this week's issue.
Harvey, the 24-year-old stepdaughter of talk show host Steve Harvey, has been spending more time with the Black Panther actor, 34, on the West Coast, away from her home in Atlanta.
"When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael," says the source.
For more about Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's romance, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.
The pair, who went Instagram official with their relationship in January, also make the effort of being romantic.
"Michael has charmed her and is treating her like a queen," an entertainment insider tells PEOPLE. "Lori seems very happy."
RELATED: Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan 'Mine' as He Shares Shirtless Photo from Their Vacation
Jordan and Harvey were first spotted stepping off a plane together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving and heading to the ski slopes in Utah in December.
A few days after confirming their relationship on social media, they headed off to a romantic getaway in the Caribbean.
Harvey recently posted a tribute to Jordan for his birthday earlier this month, writing, "I love you baby… hope today has been at least half as special as you are."
- Heidi Klum Says 'It's Mindblowing' to See Daughter Leni's Modeling Career Blossom
- Married at First Sight: Paige Is 'Disgusted' After Chris Says He Wants a Divorce in Sneak Peek
- Tiger Woods Knows Injuries Could Impact Career, But Doesn't Want It to 'End Like This,' Says Source
- How Swimmer Mallory Weggemann Turned Tragedy Into Paralympic Gold