Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey 'Have Gotten Serious Quickly,' Says Source: 'It's Hot and Heavy'

"They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple in this week's issue.

Harvey, the 24-year-old stepdaughter of talk show host Steve Harvey, has been spending more time with the Black Panther actor, 34, on the West Coast, away from her home in Atlanta.

"When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael," says the source.

The pair, who went Instagram official with their relationship in January, also make the effort of being romantic.

"Michael has charmed her and is treating her like a queen," an entertainment insider tells PEOPLE. "Lori seems very happy."

Jordan and Harvey were first spotted stepping off a plane together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving and heading to the ski slopes in Utah in December.

A few days after confirming their relationship on social media, they headed off to a romantic getaway in the Caribbean.