Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Have 'Dated for a Few Months,' Spent Holidays Together (Source)

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey grew close over the holidays.

The couple, who confirmed their romance on Instagram on Sunday, "have dated for a few months," a source tells PEOPLE.

"They spent all the major holidays together in November and December," says the source. "Lori seems very happy."

PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, 33, shared a photo of himself and Harvey, 24, for the first time on Sunday.

Jordan posted two portraits of him and Harvey, whose father is Steve Harvey, including one photo of the pair smiling at one another in a close embrace.

The two were previously photographed together during the holiday season. On Dec. 30, the couple was spotted stepping off a plane together in Salt Lake City as seen in images shared by The Sun. At the time, they both posted snowboarding videos and photos at similar locations on Instagram Story.

In November, ahead of Thanksgiving, Jordan and Harvey were spotted arriving at an Atlanta airport as seen in photos shared by TMZ.

Also in November, Jordan told PEOPLE what he was looking for in a romantic partner.

"A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it's really not," he said, revealing the personality traits he thinks are most important for a successful relationship.

"Somebody that's nurturing. I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it's a list," Jordan added.