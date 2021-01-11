Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Have 'Dated for a Few Months,' Spent Holidays Together (Source)
The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram on Sunday
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey grew close over the holidays.
The couple, who confirmed their romance on Instagram on Sunday, "have dated for a few months," a source tells PEOPLE.
"They spent all the major holidays together in November and December," says the source. "Lori seems very happy."
PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, 33, shared a photo of himself and Harvey, 24, for the first time on Sunday.
Jordan posted two portraits of him and Harvey, whose father is Steve Harvey, including one photo of the pair smiling at one another in a close embrace.
The two were previously photographed together during the holiday season. On Dec. 30, the couple was spotted stepping off a plane together in Salt Lake City as seen in images shared by The Sun. At the time, they both posted snowboarding videos and photos at similar locations on Instagram Story.
In November, ahead of Thanksgiving, Jordan and Harvey were spotted arriving at an Atlanta airport as seen in photos shared by TMZ.
Also in November, Jordan told PEOPLE what he was looking for in a romantic partner.
RELATED VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About Wanting a Wife and Children: It's Tough Right Now When My First Choice Is Always Work
"A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it's really not," he said, revealing the personality traits he thinks are most important for a successful relationship.
"Somebody that's nurturing. I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it's a list," Jordan added.
As for the perfect date night, the Creed star said: "The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi. Enjoy somebody's company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I'm definitely a movie guy, and then I'd ride the vibe for the rest of the night."Harvey was previously romantically linked to Future and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
