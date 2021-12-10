Paul Rudd was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 last month, taking on the title after Michael B. Jordan was given the title last year

Michael B. Jordan on Becoming 'Former' Sexiest Man Alive: 'I Let It Slide Because It's Paul Rudd'

Michael B. Jordan wasn't anticipating the end of his Sexiest Man Alive reign to be so abrupt.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the A Journal for Jordan actor, 34, was asked by hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest what it was like passing the torch to Paul Rudd, who was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 after Jordan held the title last year.

"I mean, they just throw you out. Like, two weeks ago I was all the rave and now I'm just 'former Sexiest Man Alive,'" he said.

Jordan joked of finding out his successor, "Actually, I just woke up to the news. They didn't give you a heads up, no. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it slide because it's Paul Rudd, so...."

"You know what I'm gonna do?" said Ripa, "I'm gonna send People a strongly worded letter." Through laughs, Jordan said, "Thank you!"

Explaining how his loved ones reacted to his Sexiest Man Alive status last year, Jordan expressed why it was "a gift and a curse," saying, "To all my friends it's just a target on your back, you know? The group chats, I mean, all the memes and the GIFs — they just have a ball with just giving me crap."

When Rudd was crowned Sexiest Man Alive last month, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star told PEOPLE, "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

Rudd said he was also expecting his friends to give him "so much grief."

"As they should. I would," he said. "I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends."

Rudd joked that he anticipates his life changing "a lot" given his new title.

"I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan," he said. "And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that."