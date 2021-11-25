Michael B. Jordan Joins Girlfriend Lori Harvey's Family for Thanksgiving: 'We Start Eating Early'

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated Thanksgiving together just one week after ringing in their one-year anniversary

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are getting into the Thanksgiving spirit.

On Instagram, Harvey gave fans a look at the delicious Thanksgiving spread — including mac and cheese, cornbread, turkey, salmon, potato gratin, spaghetti and more — as she poked fun of her boyfriend as he tried the food.

"We start eating early in the Harvey household," she captioned her Instagram story.

Harvey then took a video of her boyfriend enjoying the food with a silly caption, "fat ass over here got 3 plates @michaelbjordan 😂."

In the video, Harvey asks Jordan if the food is good as the actor takes a bite, confirms and freezes as he catches her recording him. Jordan then grins for the camera as Lori giggles.

The couple recently celebrated their first-year anniversary last week with Jordan, 34, sharing a gallery of romantic images to his Instagram Story where the two shared an embrace in front of the camera.

Happy Anniversary," one caption read, while another picture included the note: "It's been a year crazy!!"

Harvey, the 24-year-old daughter to TV star Steve Harvey, included some additional photos from the couple's special day to her own Instagram Story, starting with a snap of a custom-made Chef's Tasting Menu that featured a serving of caviar.

The last entry on Lori's Stories was a boomerang video of Jordan seated at the dinner table, along with the caption, "Happy anniversary my love," and a heart emoji.

PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive made his relationship with Harvey Instagram official in January, following months of rumors.

The couple was previously seen getting off a plane together in Atlanta ahead of last Thanksgiving, before later heading to the ski slopes of Utah in December.

The actor spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship in April, saying that it's the first time he's been so public about his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said at the time. "I am extremely happy."

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in," Jordan added. "So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."