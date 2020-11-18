Michael B. Jordan Reveals His PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Cover on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Michael B. Jordan opens up about gracing this year's cover

The reveal was made on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the 33-year-old actor walked onto the late-night show completely disguised in a yellow hazmat suit with a drawn smiley face covering his visage.

"You’re also the safest man alive," host Jimmy Kimmel, 53, joked as he explained to the audience that the mystery man's voice had been altered to prevent any premature guesses.

Inviting virtual audience members to make their guesses as to who was behind the hazmat suit, one viewer asked, "Are you an Avenger in movies?"

Receiving a no, the next viewer asked, "Are you Channing Tatum?" but also received a negative response.

Ashley, a viewer from Los Angeles, asked, “Do you have children?” but when the response was a "no," she ventured a guess, "Are you Michael B. Jordan?"

Kimmel and the mystery man looked at each other before the Black Panther star unzipped the suit and proved that Ashley had guessed correctly.

"Michael B Jordan! Well done, Ashley," Kimmel said. as he and Jordan shared a laugh at the audience's enthusiastic response. "He’s sexy, he’s alive!"

The actor, 33, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that his confidence comes from "fully realizing that you can’t make everybody happy."

"You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some of type of negativity thrown your way," he says. "Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know?"

He adds, "You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up and builds confidence."