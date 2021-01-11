Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were previously photographed spending the holiday season together

Michael B. Jordan Goes Instagram Official with Lori Harvey After Months of Romance Rumors

Michael B. Jordan is making his relationship status known!

On Sunday, PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive appeared to debut his romance with Lori Harvey on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair for the first time.

Jordan, 33, posted two portraits of him and Harvey, including one photo of them smiling at one another in close embrace.

The actor and the daughter of Steve Harvey were previously photographed together during the holiday season.

On Dec. 30, the couple was spotted stepping off a plane together in Salt Lake City as seen in images shared by The Sun. And at the time, they both posted snowboarding videos and photos at similar locations on Instagram Story.

In November, ahead of Thanksgiving, Jordan and Harvey were spotted arriving at an Atlanta airport as seen in photos shared by TMZ.

Also in November, Jordan told PEOPLE what he was looking for in a romantic partner.

"A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not," he said, opening up about the personality traits he thinks are most important for a successful relationship.

"Somebody that’s nurturing. I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list," Jordan added.

As for the perfect date night, the Creed star said: "The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi. Enjoy somebody’s company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I’m definitely a movie guy, and then I’d ride the vibe for the rest of the night."