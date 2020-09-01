Michael B. Jordan Pens Heartfelt Tribute to 'Brother' Chadwick Boseman: 'I Wish We Had More Time'

"Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever," the actor wrote in the wake of his late Black Panther costar

Michael B. Jordan is paying tribute to his “big brother” Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, 33, penned a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to the late actor on Instagram Monday, three days after it was announced Boseman had died of stage IV colon cancer at 43.

"I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," Jordan wrote. "I wish we had more time."

Jordan, who costarred in Black Panther with Boseman, recalled a conversation the two had had before the Marshall star's death.

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan wrote. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

He reiterated, "I wish we had more time."

"Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever," the actor promised. "But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity."

He added, "You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time."

"I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts," Jordan added. "I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

Boseman’s and Jordan’s paths crossed when the two actors played the same role in All My Children. Boseman, who was 26 at the time, was allegedly fired from the part after speaking to producers about his concerns that the character, a teen gang member, represented a negative racial stereotype.

"When I got it, I was like, ‘This is not part of my manifesto. This is not part of what I want to do,'" the actor remarked in a joint interview with Jordan for the January 2019 issue of TheWrap’s Oscars magazine.

Boseman was replaced by Jordan, who was 16 and who portrayed the character for nearly three years.

"I’m younger than Chad, and I was coming into All My Children fresh off The Wire — wide open, still learning. I was playing this role not knowing that a lot of the things I was going through were because of what he’d already done for me," Jordan said in the joint interview.

Boseman died of colon cancer four years after his first diagnosis in 2016, his family announced in a statement on Friday.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his family wrote in a statement. "⁣A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”