Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman After Late Actor Earns Record SAG Award Nods: 'Miss You'

Chadwick Boseman became the first person to receive four SAG Award nominations in the same year

Michael B. Jordan is honoring his late friend, Chadwick Boseman, after the late star received a record number of SAG Award nominations this week.

Boseman, who died in August at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, made history on Thursday when he became the first person to receive four nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the same year, Variety reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jordan, Boseman's Black Panther costar, shared an Instagram post on Friday with photos of the late actor starring in the two films he was nominated for: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

"4. Still setting the bar higher," Jordan, 33, captioned the sweet post. "Miss you big homie."

Boseman was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Da 5 Bloods — his final two films.

In addition to the individual nominations, Boseman received an additional two nods for both movies which were nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. The day prior, he earned a posthumous nomination for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

In a November interview with PEOPLE, Jordan discussed the impact that Boseman has had on him, as well as the late Kobe Bryant, who died almost exactly seven months before Boseman.

"Looking at two people in particular that had a real impact on me, in Kobe and Chadwick. You always look at your own mortality after something like that," he said. "The impact they've had on people in this world is truly incredible."

RELATED VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman's Widow Simone Tearfully Accepts Gotham Awards Tribute in His Honor: 'I Love You'

"I've always wanted to leave behind something that would last longer than my physical body would," he added. "'Inspiring' is so vague."

Jordan, who first crossed paths with Boseman when they played the same role in All My Children, also honored him in a heartfelt tribute after the actor's death in August, writing on Instagram, "I wish we had more time."